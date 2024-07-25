Watch: Lively bonalu celebrations at Telangana Secretariat

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 July 2024, 07:02 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The annual Bonalu celebrations at the Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad on Thursday showcased vibrant traditions and cultural fervor.

Set against the magnificent backdrop of the Secretariat building, the event drew groups of devotees dressed in traditional attire. Women were seen carrying decorated pots on their heads and dancing to rhythmic beats . The event featured stunning performances, with dancers adorned in bright yellow saris and elaborate jewellery. Traditional music and colorful processions added to the grandeur.

Bonalu, a festival dedicated to Goddess Mahakali, symbolizes gratitude and devotion, uniting the community in joyous celebration. The month-long festivities, involving over 3,000 temples in Hyderabad, began on July 7 and will conclude on August 4.

Photo: Anand Dharmana