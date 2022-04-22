Zee Telugu promises a fun Sunday evening with world television premiere of ‘Valimai’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:11 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: After presenting exciting world television premieres and fun-filled reality shows, Zee Telugu has planned to make your Sunday even more exciting this weekend. The channel is set to air the world television premiere of the popular action-thriller ‘Valimai’ on April 24, at 5:30 pm. But that’s not it!

‘Valimai’, directed by H Vinoth, will kick off your fun-filled Sunday on Zee Telugu. Starring Ajith Kumar, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi and Gurbani Judge in lead roles, the movie revolves around ACP Arjun (Ajith Kumar), a police officer who can go to any extent to keep the city safe.

Naren a.k.a. Wolfranga (Karthikeya Gummakonda), on the other hand, wants to ruin the lives of all the bankrupt and unemployed youngsters. Arjun and Naren try to outwit each other as they engage in some truly epic mind games. With several twists and turns in the tale, viewers will surely be at the edge of their seats.

After an exciting movie, Sunday’s episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar will continue the entertainment quotient for the audience at 9 pm. While viewers have a gala time during the fun-filled ‘girls v/s boys’ segment during the show, popular lyricist Kasarla Shyam will steal the limelight as he appears as a special guest and enthrals everyone with his rendition of DJ Tillu’s song.

What’s more – Sunday will also witness an elimination. So, expect all the singers to put their best forward in a bid to make it to the next round. It will truly be a nail-biting episode with a possibility of a shock elimination!

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .