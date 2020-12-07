ZEE5 to premiere Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Comali

Senior director KS Ravikumar plays an MLA. Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, this one has music by Hiphop Tamizha.

ZEE5 has been entertaining the Telugu audience with new movies, web series, and web shows consistently. The streaming platform is going to premiere a new movie Comali on December 4 — starring Tamil actor Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead.

An exclusive ZEE5 release Comali, the comedy-drama, comes with an exciting premise. What happens when a man, who was in a coma for 16 years, regains consciousness? How do the changes in society perplex him? Will he face adjustment issues? What was his past like? These are narrated in an exciting manner in the film. This is a consistently engaging film.

Samyuktha Hegde is the film’s second heroine. She will be seen in the role of a girl who was in love with the hero in school days and who is now married to some other man. The comedy scenes between comedian Yogi Babu and the hero will have the audience in splits.

Senior director KS Ravikumar plays an MLA. Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, this one has music by Hiphop Tamizha.

