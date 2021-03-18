Zee5 to premiere Ninnila Ninnila on March 19

The Ashok Selvan, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma-starrer to stream in four languages

By | Published: 2:17 pm

From true-blue Telugu originals, direct-to-stream movies, and Originals, ZEE5’s range of content has been phenomenal. Weeks after the engaging feature film Ninnila Ninnila was released on ZeePlex, the feel-good romance drama starring Ashok Selvan, Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma, is now will now stream on ZEE5 from March 19 onwards in four languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The critically-acclaimed film which received positive reviews when it started streaming on ZeePlex in February, is directed by Ani IV Sasi. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and Zee Studios, it has come from producer BVSN Prasad and presenter Bapineedu B.

Starring Nasser in a key role and comedian Satya as a funny cook, the film tells a love story set in London. The film has music by Rajesh Murugesan and cinematography by Diwakar Mani. Lyrics are by Sreemani. Naga Chanda, Anusha and Jayanth Panuganti have penned the dialogues. Sri Nagendra Thangala’s art direction came in for much praise from critics. Editing is by Naveen Nooli.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .