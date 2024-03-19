Zomato launches ‘Pure Veg Mode’, X flooded with mixed reactions

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 March 2024, 07:16 PM

Hyderabad: Food delivery company Zomato has introduced a ‘Pure Veg Mode’ along with a ‘Pure Veg Fleet’ for deliveries on Tuesday and netizens have taken to their social media handles to voice their opinions over the launch.

Following the launch, several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their views on ‘Pure Veg Mode’. Predictably the social media site has been flooded with mixed reactions from users, as some commented appreciating the launch while others commented against it.

“Zomato launching pure veg mode. Being a business they are catering to what their customers want. I really wish I could charge my phone after converting the kinetic energy of the wokes shaking with anger after this piece of news. (sic.)” said a user tweeting with the handle @GabbbarSingh.

“Zomato Has Launched “Pure Veg Mode” Along With a “Pure Veg Fleet” For Deliveries. Welcoming Move for Vegetarians Across India,” said @Ravisutanjani.

A page posting from the handle @labstamil said “Zomato introduces “Pure Veg” Mode along with a “Pure Veg” Fleet for customers who have a 100% veg preference. This fleet will only serve orders from pure veg restaurants. This means that a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for the Pure Veg Fleet. A business is customizing for the needs of a consumer, based on feedback, but this move will definitely be branded “c@steist”, “discriminatory” and whatnot by the usual illiberals! Anybody is free to use or Not use this mode. There is no discrimination here, but logic isn’t the strong suit for virtue signalers.Let the Outrage begin!”

Lashing out at the company a person with the handle @championswimmer said “2019: Zomato said “food has no religion, food is a religion” 2024: Zomato says – untouchability makes business go brrrrrr 🚀

2019:

Zomato said “food has no religion, food is a religion” 2024:

“Zomato launches “Pure Veg Mode” which will deliver food only from veg restaurants. This is what many startups have been doing since decades — solving a problem that doesn’t exist,” said @BolshevikSpeaks

“Lovely. Waiting for “pure veg” housing societies to attack normal red tshirt Zomato riders,” commented @peeleraja.

“zomato openly promoting casteism. now in sometime they will also start specifying the caste and religion of delivery professionals. as usual brahmins will start demanding that only upper caste person deliver their food. this is how urban India is preserving untouchability,” opined @hoopoe_is_here.

