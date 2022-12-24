Saturday, Dec 24, 2022
Zomato Asks Customers To Stop Giving Bhaiya Accha Banana Cooking Instruction

Zomato asks customers to stop giving ‘Bhaiya Accha Banana’ cooking instruction

“Guys please stop writing ‘bhaiya accha banana’ as cooking instructions,” wrote Zomato on the micro-blogging site, along with a face-palm emoji.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sat - 24 December 22
Hyderabad: Many food aggregators have a section ‘cooking instructions’ section to know the preferred taste of the customer, before the order is placed. While some write about the food items or ingredients they are allergic to, some leave instructions for the restaurant on how they want their meal to be prepared.

However, the food delivery app Zomato has shared a hilarious post on Twitter asking its customers to stop writing “bhaiya accha banana (Bro, make it good)” as a cooking instruction.

The tweet amused internet users with several people sharing their reactions in the comment section. “Wait. We can make that suggestion??” commented a user.

“Reminds me of people in Engineering who used to write on answer sheets the marks required to pass due to less than 15 marks in internals. Same levels of uselessness,” said another. “I can totally imagine my mom doing this if she knew how to order on zomato,” joked the third.

 

