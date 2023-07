Zomato’s New ‘Multi-Cart Restaurant’ Feature | Online Food Delivery

Earlier, you could only add items from one restaurant at a time. But now, with this latest update, you can build carts from up to four restaurants.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:10 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: Zomato introduced a new ‘multi-cart restaurant feature which makes your delivery experience even more flexible. Earlier, you could only add items from one restaurant at a time. But now, with this latest update, you can build carts from up to four restaurants.

That means you can browse and add items from different restaurants all at once.