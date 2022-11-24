Zonal level science fair begins in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Mancherial: A three-day long zonal-level science fair got off to a colorful start on the premises of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli on Thursday. Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony. He was accompanied by Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Thongala Satyanarayana.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinnaiah opined that scientific temper could play a vital role in the advancement of the society. He stated that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving paramount importance to improve the quality of education and infrastructure of the State-run residential educational institutions. He added that students were able to crack seats in premiere engineering, medical and universities.

The MLA learnt about the science models being displayed in the fair by interacting with the students. He recounted his schooling days and said that science fairs would help students in becoming scientists in future. He was all praise for teachers and principal of the institution Inala Saidulu for producing meritorious students and rankers.

Earlier, students and teachers accorded a grand welcome to the MLA for gracing the occasion.

Municipal chairperson Jakkula Shwetha, Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani, ARCO Chintala Maheshwar Rao, District Coordinating Officers Ramala Bhaskar, Polu Balaraju and principals Saidulu, Premarani, Ramesh Babu, Rajamani, U Santosh, U Srinath, teachers Dashrath Ram, Manjula, Parameshwari, Swapna, Aparna, parents and guides were present.