1 arrested, 1 booked for diversion of 150 quintals of PDS rice in Mancherial

The van and driver were handed over to Mandamarri police for further action. On being interrogated, Ali confessed to diverting the rice grains from Jagtial to Maharashtra as per instructions of Shamsheer Khan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 08:00 PM

Mancherial: Sleuths of a task force team arrested a man, while another person was booked for allegedly diverting rice grains meant for public distribution system (PDS) at a toll plaza in Mandamarri on Mancherial-Chandrapur national highway 363 on Monday night.

A van and 150 quintals of rice worth Rs 4.50 lakh was seized from him. Task force Inspector Sanjay said that Mahmood Ali, a driver from Wankidi mandal was apprehended for transporting the rice grains by van at the toll plaza, following a tip. Shamhseer Khan, prime accused person was still at large.

Also Read Persons involved in PDS rice recycling will be booked: Suryapet SP

The van and driver were handed over to Mandamarri police for further action. On being interrogated, Ali confessed to diverting the rice grains from Jagtial to Maharashtra as per instructions of Shamsheer Khan.

He admitted to procuring the grains from dealers of fair price shops. He disclosed that the grains would be sold to traders of the neighboring state.

He said that the smugglers would make a fast buck by diverting the grains. Meanwhile, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu commended Sanjay and his team members for nabbing the driver by showing spontaneity.

He warned of stringent action against those who indulge in illegal activities such as diversion of PDS rice, trading of banned gutka, spurious cotton seeds, land grabbing, betting, human trafficking, excavation and transportation of sand, pilferage of coal, job scandals, unauthorised financing, etc.