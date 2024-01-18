Persons involved in PDS rice recycling will be booked: Suryapet SP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 07:19 PM

Suryapet: The Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde on Thursday warned that PD act would be invoked against those found involved in illegal sale and recycling of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice.

In a media release, Rahul Hedge reminded that the subsidized rice was being supplied to the poor people under the Public Distribution System. The PDS rice should reach the poor people. The police department has been working in coordination with the officials of civil supply and other departments to check the illegal sale and recycling of PDS rice.

“We also keep a surveillance on the rice mills and inter-state transport vehicles. It has came to our notice that some persons are purchasing PDS rice from to beneficiaries and selling the same to some at high price to the persons, who are involved in the recycling of PDS rice,” he said, requesting the people to inform the police, if they had information about the persons, who were involved in illegal trade of PDS rice.