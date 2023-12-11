10 new Vande Bharat Express trains to be launched soon

Of the 10 new VB Express trains that will be soon launched across the country, one will be introduced on Secunderabad – Pune route, which is considered to be one of the busiest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:13 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: With the Vande Bharat (VB) Express trains becoming popular among travellers, the Indian Railways have been steadily increasing their number gradually across the country.

As a part of these efforts at further expansion, efforts are underway by the South Central Railway (SCR) to launch Vande Bharat service between Secunderabad and Pune.

The SCR under its jurisdiction is already operating four VB trains in the two Telugu States. However, due to the ever-increasing popularity of high-speed trains, which are fully developed with indigenous technology, among the passengers, the SCR has decided to further expand the services.

Officials expect that if Vande Bharat trains become available, it will be beneficial for all categories of passengers. A total of 33 trains have been introduced until now, which are currently running between various cities and States across the country.

The occupancy ratio of Vande Bharat trains is very high due to the fact that they have some unique features that are not available in any other trains so far. Keeping in mind the huge demand for these trains, the Railway Ministry has decided to keep adding similar services available for passengers.

Of the 10 new VB Express trains that will be soon launched across the country, one will be introduced on Secunderabad – Pune route, which is considered to be one of the busiest.

Besides Secunderabad-Pune, new VB Express trains are being planned between Varanasi-Lucknow, Patna-Jalpaiguri, Madgaon-Mangalore, Delhi-Amritsar, Indore-Surat, Mumbai-Kolhapur, Mumbai-Jalna, Pune-Vadodara and Tatanagar-Varanasi sections.