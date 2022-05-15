10-year-old drowns in swimming pool in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:19 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck a family after their 10-year-old son who had come home for summer vacation from residential school drowned in a swimming pool at Chaitanyapuri on Sunday.

The victim, Manoj, (10) a resident of Lingampally, studies in standard six and stays at a boarding school in Zaheeerabad. A few weeks ago, he had come back home for vacation. The family of the boy went to visit his relatives who reside at New Nagole, Chaitanyapuri.

Around Sunday afternoon, due to high day-time temperatures, Manoj, his mother Renuka and other relatives visited the Blue Fab Swimming Pool at Chaitanyapuri. While the relatives of Manoj were standing near the pool, the boy jumped inside the pool, without any safety gear or supervision of the swimming pool guides. “Before they could realise the boy was missing, the child got drowned in the pool,” said Chaitanyapuri Inspector, Ravi Kumar.

After few minutes, the body was noticed in the pool and retrieved by the management. The child was shifted to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The family members alleged that the swimming pool management did not take any precautionary steps that ultimately led to the death of the child. On a complaint, the police booked a case and contacted the GHMC authorities and department concerned to check if the pool management has the required permissions.