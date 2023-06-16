Rs 2,000 crore spent on Khammam city development: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:50 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar unveiled statues of a man and woman sanitation worker in Khammam on Friday. 16KM2: Minister P Ajay Kumar took part in a rally with municipal officials and sanitation workers in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Telangana government has so far sanctioned Rs 2000 crore funds towards development of Khammam city as a result the city has become a role model among tier-2 cities in the State, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The city achieved tremendous development in all sectors in the past few years with the support extended by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, he noted speaking at Pattana Pragathi celebrations held here on Friday.

Ajay Kumar showered praises on the minister Rama Rao, who he said has brought revolutionary changes in municipal administration. Recognising the services of the municipal workers, the Chief Minister came up with a slogan ‘Safai Anna Salam – Safai Amma Salam’ he said after unveiling statues of a man and woman sanitation worker.

The minister stated that he has been trying his best to take the city of Khammam forward in the path of development no matter how many obstacles have been created by opposition parties. The development that did not happen in the past 75 years has become possible in just seven years.

He congratulated the municipal workers, officials, governing body, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and district Collector VP Gautham for keeping Khammam city clean. The minister felicitated the municipal officers with shawls and mementos in recognition of their services.

Ajay Kumar inaugurated five overhead tanks built at a cost of Rs.10.23 crore to ensure supply of drinking water in Khammam city, as part of Telangana State Formation Day decennial celebrations. Khammam three town area faced severe shortage of drinking water, now the problem has been solved permanently.

The minister claimed that he was determined to keep Khammam city the best among the tier-2 cities in terms of development and showed it in practice. Khammam city used to have traffic problems with small roads, now the roads were widened everywhere.

Earlier a rally with a large number of municipal vehicles, officials and staff was taken out in the streets of the city. Mayor P Neeraja, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar and others were present.