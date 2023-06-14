People’s trust in government hospitals increased: Puvvada

Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao brought radical changes in the public healthcare system in the State, boosting people’s trust in government hospitals, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

People were once afraid of visiting government hospitals, but they were now visiting the government hospitals for treatment with full confidence. The government hospitals were being equipped with facilities that were not available even at private hospitals, he said.

Ajay Kumar along with district Collector VP Gautham inaugurated the newly established Radiology Lab, Dialysis Centre and Chemotherapy Centre in Government General Hospital here on Wednesday as part of Telangana Medical Day celebrations.

The minister also launched distribution of KCR Nutrition Kits provided by the government to pregnant women and donated blood on the occasion of World Blood Donation Day observed on June 14.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that in Khammam General Hospital once there were only 250 beds and two patients were accommodated in each bed. After the BRS government came to power the beds strength was increased to 570, in addition to that MCH Centre, trauma care, critical care and dialysis units were made available to the people.

The State government has already allocated funds of Rs.166 crore for the establishment of a Government Medical College and the classes would commence from the current academic year with 100 MBBS seats. The modernisation of the old collectorate building allocated to the college with Rs.9 crore and construction of a foot over bridge with Rs.3.5 crore were underway.

57 types of medical tests were being conducted free of cost to those who come from primary health centres to Government General Hospital. Expensive CT scan and X-ray services have become available with the establishment of a Radiology Lab, Ajay Kumar said.

Collector Gautham informed that in addition to Government General Hospital in Khammam, nine Basti Dawakhanas and 161 Palle Dawakhanas have been providing quality medical services to the poor people.

