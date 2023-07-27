Seerat Kapoor’s character to unfold mystery in Dil Raju’s ‘Aakasam Daati Vasthava’

Seerat Kapoor is a part of the movie titled ‘Aakasam Daati Vasthava’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:58 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: Seerat Kapoor has garnered a sizeable fan base and critical acclaim for her versatility and dedication to her craft. As the news that the actor is playing one of the pivotal roles in Dil Raju’s next film has been doing the rounds, a source has now officially confirmed that she is a part of the movie titled ‘Aakasam Daati Vasthava’.

This much-anticipated musical love tale promises to enthral the audiences with its captivating storyline and soulful melodies. The revelation by a source close to the film that Seerat is involved in the project as one of the main parallel leads has created a buzz among fans and critics.

A birdie from the set revealed: “Seerat is going to play one of the pivotal roles in the film, but currently her role is kept under the wraps. As per the script, her character is poised to be the turning point of the entire story, and will add an extra layer of intrigue and excitement to the film’s narrative.”

The source also shared, “Makers have decided something very different for Seerat and her character. The final shooting of the film is going to start on August 2, for which the entire team will be shooting in various locations of Hyderabad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Telugu FilmNagar (@telugufilmnagar)

‘Aakasam Daati Vasthava’ marks a collaborative effort between renowned producer Dil Raju and an ensemble of brilliant creative minds. The combination of Dil Raju’s visionary production and the musical prowess of the talented team ensures that this film will be a treat for moviegoers.