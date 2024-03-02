11 new faces included in Rajasthan BJP; CM, Deputy CM dropped

Joshi has inducted 11 new members including Jyoti Mirdha who contested the assembly elections on BJP ticket after leaving Congress. Mirdha and Nahar Singh Jodha of Pali have been made the vice presidents of the party.

By IANS Published Date - 2 March 2024, 12:58 PM

Jaipur: Congress MLA Mahendra Jeet Malviya Being Welcomed By Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi And Other Leaders As He Joins BJP At The Party Office

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP President C.P. Joshi has announced the new state executive team wherein prominent faces such as Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari have been dropped.

Joshi has inducted 11 new members including Jyoti Mirdha who contested the assembly elections on BJP ticket after leaving Congress. Mirdha and Nahar Singh Jodha of Pali have been made the vice presidents of the party.

Also Read Gautam Gambhir asks BJP President to release him from political duties to focus on Cricket

Shravan Singh Bagri; Santosh Ahlawat; Omprakash Bhadana from the Gurjar community; and MLA Jitendra Gothwal have been given important responsibilities and have been elevated as general secretaries.

Also, Bhupendra Saini, Anusuiya Goswami, Ajit Mandan, Stephy Chauhan, Mithilesh Gautam, Aidan Singh Bhati and Anita Katara have been made secretaries

Anil Sisodia has been given the responsibility of co-treasurer.

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuriya, who was the Vice President, has also not been given a place in the new executive while Jagveer Chhaba, Priyanka Meghwal, Bhanupratap Singh, Neelam Gurjar, Krishna Katara and Shyam Aggarwal have also been dropped from the new executive team.

A total of 30 leaders have been included in the new executive of the state.