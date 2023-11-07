Congress leaders warned against false propaganda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Government Whip and BRS candidate for Alair, Gongidi Sunitha, on Monday warned Congress leaders to desist from taking up false propaganda against her ahead of the elections.

Speaking during her campaign at Yadagirigutta, she said Congress leaders were intentionally trying to drag her into conflict with them by taking up false propaganda against her.

The candidates of opponent parties should explain to the people what they would do for the constituency, if voted to victory, but not resort to personal allegations. She said opposition candidates were trying to damage her self confidence through false propaganda and personal allegations.

She pointed out that the BRS government had spent thousands of crores of rupees for the development of the Yadadri temple town. It had also set up a modern dhobi ghat at Yadagirigutta with Rs 2 crore. After completion of Baswapur reservoir, the irrigation issues in Alair assembly constituency would be completely solved, she added..