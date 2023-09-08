| Two Held With Explosives In Yadagirigutta

Two held with explosives in Yadagirigutta

The Yadagirigutta police on Friday arrested two persons on charges of illegally possessing explosive substances and seized 245 gelatin sticks and 670 detonators.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: The Yadagirigutta police on Friday arrested two persons on charges of illegally possessing explosive substances and seized 245 gelatin sticks and 670 detonators. The arrested persons were identified as D.Vinod (30) from Yadagirigutta and S.Mahesh (30) from Bhongir rural.

The duo procured explosive substances from unknown dealers illegally without any valid license and sold them to construction contractors to be used at construction sites in and around Yadadri-Bhongir district, police said.

Vinod was involved in similar cases in the past. Further, it came to light that Mahesh supplied explosives to others illegally.

A case under sections of the Explosives Act was booked and being investigated.

Rachakonda police commissioner DS Chauhan appreciated the police team for its efforts in nabbing the offenders and averting major mishap.