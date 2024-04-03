Telangana Gig Workers union demands crackdown on illegal cab services

The union members highlighted the need for strict action against illegal cab services and aggregator companies, along with the implementation of uniform fares for city taxis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 06:28 PM

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union Logo

Hyderabad: The members of Telangana Gig and Platform Workers union (TGPWU) have raised concerns over rampant operation of vehicles from neighboring states without proper permits and payment of taxes in Telangana.

In a letter addressed to the Transport Commissioner and District Transport Offices, the union members highlighted the need for strict action against illegal cab services and aggregator companies, along with the implementation of uniform fares for city taxis.

Thousands of vehicles from states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and others are reportedly operating in Hyderabad and surrounding areas using temporary permits and paying only border taxi fees. These vehicles are engaged in app-based ride-hailing/sharing services such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido, as well as with IT companies, and continue to operate illegally even after their permits expire.

The union called for authorities to conduct special checks in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, and other areas to ensure that all vehicles have the necessary permits and pay appropriate taxes.

Furthermore, the TGPWU urged the Telangana Transport department to implement uniform fares for both city taxis and app-based taxis, similar to measures taken by the Karnataka Transport Department.

“A crackdown on hotspots like Uppal, LB Nagar, Aramgarh, BHEL cross road and airport areas etc. will help in protecting the passengers, support registered cab drivers, and boost state revenue,” Shaik Salauddin, the Founder President of TGPWU, stated.

The union also pointed out that illegal cabs compromise insurance claims in accidents, further underscoring the need for stringent enforcement measures.