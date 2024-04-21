Initiatives to ramp up voter participation

The event began from Mansoorabad Pedda Cheruvu and covered Nagole, Sai Nagar, Rock Town Colony, and Mansoorabad village and engaged with over 2000 residents about the importance of voting.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 April 2024, 10:47 PM

The event began from Mansoorabad Pedda Cheruvu and covered Nagole, Sai Nagar, Rock Town Colony, and Mansoorabad village and engaged with over 2000 residents about the importance of voting.

Hyderabad: Ahead of Parliament elections, efforts to bolster voter engagement are gaining momentum in Hyderabad through a series of initiatives aimed at community engagement on the ground and online.

To improve the poll percentage of 47.88% that was recorded in Assembly elections in Hyderabad, authorities have taken-up Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme solely dedicated to the cause.

Also Read Hyderabad: SVEEP conducts Voter awareness program at GVK mall

As a result, the city is abuzz with voter-centric cultural events. A notable event aimed at spreading voting awareness was a “10K Democracy Run,” that took place in the city recently, organized by Let’sVote, a nonprofit Civil Society Organisation, in collaboration with LB Nagar Runners, a subgroup of the Hyderabad Runners Society.

The event began from Mansoorabad Pedda Cheruvu and covered Nagole, Sai Nagar, Rock Town Colony, and Mansoorabad village and engaged with over 2000 residents about the importance of voting.

Multiple Self-Help Groups (SHGs) run by women are going doorto-door in residential colonies and creating awareness of the right to vote. Further, visitors at local vegetable markets and banks are also being involved.

So far, areas including Mettuguda, Sitaphalmandi, Ramnagar, Tarnaka, Yousufguda, Ameerpet, and Begumpet have been covered. Furthermore, Let’sVote plans to continue engaging citizens through interactive sessions, including walks and debates in residential colonies. An upcoming “democracy walk” scheduled on May 4 in Malkajgiri aims to further promote civic participation in the electoral process.

School girls participate in voter awareness Students of the Keyes High School for Girls on Saturday formed a human formation showcasing the word ‘vote’ to create awareness of the importance of the electoral process. The activity was conducted under the banner of SVEEP.