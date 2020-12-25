Tribal woman who helped Haimendorf passes away in Asifabad

She along with her husband Kanaka Hannu master and other villagers helped the anthropologist couple when they came to the village during the 1940s.

By | Published: 8:08 pm 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: 115-year-old Kanaka Rajubai, who provided hospitality to an Austrian anthropologist, Christopher von Furer-Haimendorf and his wife Elizabeth in Marlavai village of Jainoor mandal in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district, passed away early on Friday due to health problems.

She along with her husband Kanaka Hannu master and other villagers helped the anthropologist couple when they came to the village during the 1940s. The anthropologist couple had made Marlavai village their home between 1942 and 1945 while conducting studies on the Raj Gond people and their problems.

After the death of tribal leader Kumaram Bheem while fighting against Asaf Jahi dynasty and feudal landlords, Haimendorf, in his capacity as an advisor to the Nizam of Hyderabad, came to the village to look into the problems of Adivasis of Adilabad, especially Raj Gonds.

Haimendorf selected Marlavai to establish his permanent camp and Kanaka Hannu master and Rajubai started assisting him with the help of other villagers.

On coming to know about the death of Rajubai, several tribal leaders, elected representatives from the district and officials visited the village and consoled the family members.

The last rites of Rajubai were performed as per the practices of Adivasis.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .