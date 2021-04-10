119 BC study circle centres in Telangana by June 2: Gangula

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: Backward Classes Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Saturday said that as many as 119 BC Study Circle Centres would be established from June 2 to mark Telangana State Formation Day celebrations.

Free coaching was already being given to the youth for 15,000 job vacancies through 12 BC Study Circle Centres, he said in statement. In spite of facing problems due to Covid-19, the State government is striving for the welfare of BCs with commitment.

The government is constructing buildings for over 40 BC communities in prime localities in Hyderabad at a cost of over Rs.100 crore. The Minister paid tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule marking the latter’s 195 birth anniversary.

“We are extending Kalyana Lakshmi scheme to BC women at a cost of over Rs.1840 crore and scholarships were given to eligible students by spending Rs.1316 crore,” the Minister said. Facilities were provided to 66,000 students in pre-metric hostels and 278 college hostels across the State.

A sum of Rs.500 crore each was allocated for the MBC Corporation and BC Cooperative Finance Corporation, he said, adding that ‘dobhi’ ghats were constructed at a cost of over Rs.5 crore and Rs.35 lakh were allocated for the welfare of advocates.

