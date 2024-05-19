12 held for gambling in Nirmal

Nirmal police said that 12 persons belonging to different parts of the town were apprehended when they were indulging in the prohibited act in Balaji In lodge, following a tip.

Published Date - 19 May 2024, 11:07 PM

Nirmal: A dozen persons were arrested for allegedly involving in banned gambling in a lodge here on Sunday evening.

Twelve mobile phones and liquid cash Rs 16,500 were seized from them.

A case was registered against them and investigations were taken up.