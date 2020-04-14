Seven held for gambling in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:44 pm

Mancherial: Sleuths of Ramagundam Commissionerate’s Task Force arrested seven persons for allegedly involving in gambling in Mancherial town on Tuesday. Authorities have seized a cash of Rs 37,650 and seven mobile phones from them.

Task Force Inspector Kiran Kumar said that the accused persons, T Mahender, Gandla Suresh, Md Rafeeq, Odela Santosh, G Kiran, Md Addu and Saini Kranti were residents of Mancherial town. They were detained when the sleuths conducted a raid on a den, following a tip off.

The seven were gambling in a private hostel, violating Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and lockdown conditions. They were handed over to local police for taking further action. Kiran Kumar cautioned that stringent action would be taken against who do not practice social distance and gather at a place.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .