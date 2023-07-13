120th anniversary of India Government Mint celebrated in Hyderabad

The India Government Mint, Saifabad, Hyderabad, has been at the forefront of producing high-quality coins and other minted products for over a century

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

VNR Nayudu Chief General Manager, SK Sinha CMD SPMCIL release 120th Anniversary coin at India Government Mint Museum, Hyderabad. Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: The 120th anniversary of India Government Mint, Saifabad, in the city was celebrated here on Thursday with commemorative souvenir coins.

These beautifully crafted souvenir coins made of silver and copper serve as a tribute to the rich legacy and contributions of the India Government Mint in the field of coinage and minting.

SK Sinha, CMD of SPMCIL (Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited), Ajay Agarwal, Director(Finance), SPMCIL, Srikara Pradhan, Chief General Manager, Security Printing Press, Hyderabad, VNR Nayudu, CGM, India Government Mint, Hyderabad, and others were present on the occasion.

The India Government Mint, Saifabad, Hyderabad, has been at the forefront of producing high-quality coins and other minted products for over a century. Its commitment to precision, craftsmanship, and technological advancements has earned it a reputation as one of the leading mints in the country, a press release said.

Speaking at the event, Sinha applauded the mint’s role in preserving the nation’s numismatic heritage and emphasized it’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality and security in the production of coins, medals, and other minted products.

Also Read L&T, NCC compete for Hyderabad Airport Metro project