Hyderabad: ABVP protest at OU demanding appointment of regular VCs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 08:46 PM

ABVP

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed on the Osmania University campus on Friday as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged a demonstration demanding the State government appoint regular Vice Chancellors to State universities.

The ABVP activists took out a rally on the campus in protest against the government’s indifferent attitude towards the universities.

Scuffle ensued between the police personnel and activists when the latter burned the effigy of the government. The police later detained and shifted them to a local police station.

Speaking on the occasion, all universities ABVP convenor Jeevan said despite more than two months since tenure of regular VCs concluded, they were yet to be appointed, reflecting government’s discrimination towards the universities.

“It was deplorable that the government allotted only 7 per cent of the total budget to the education sector,” he said and demanded enhancement of the education sector budget to 30 per cent.

He also wanted the government to allocate Rs.1,000 crore for 15 universities.

Apart from filling up teaching and non-teaching positions, the protesters demanded the State government to provide better facilities in the hostels besides enhancing scholarships to Rs.3,000.