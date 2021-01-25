14 police officers from Telangana win Republic Day Police medals

Additional Commissioner of Police (Hyderabad) Shikha Goel and Nizamabad Range IG Shivashankar Reddy were the officers conferred with the President’s Police Medals.

By | Published: 3:20 pm

Hyderabad: Fourteen officers from Telangana have won Republic Day medals, two of which are the President’s Police Medals.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Hyderabad) Shikha Goel and Nizamabad Range IG Shivashankar Reddy were the officers conferred with the President’s Police Medals.

The others to win Police Medals include Rajesh Kumar, IG Intelligence (Hyderabad), Shareefuddin Siddiqui, Commandant, TSSP Battalion, Hyderabad, K. Narsing Rao, DSP, Nirmal, Suryanarayana, DSP, ACB, Ranga Reddy district, Govardhan Tanneru, ACP, Hyderabad, G. Ramesh, Deputy Commander, Grey Hounds, and M. Uddhav, constable, TSSP, 13th Battalion, Mancherial district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .