1,400 2BHKs will be handed over to beneficiaries soon: Errabelli

Officials told to take measures to complete works on time

Warangal Urban: Stressing on the need to expedite developmental works taken up under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao asked the authorities concerned to take measures to hand over 1,400 double bedroom houses to the beneficiaries soon.

“While we need to hand over 400 2BHKs by March, another 1,000 2BHKs should be handed over by June,” he said, addressing a review meeting on the development works under GWMC limits along with people’s representatives and MAUD Secretary Arvind Kumar, District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy here on Wednesday.

Stating that Kaloji Kalashetram auditorium construction should be completed by Ugadi festival and the inauguration of the Prof Jayashankar Park should also be completed at the earliest, the Minister said: “We need to complete the development of the 33 junctions in the city,” he said adding that the GWMC should take steps to recruit the staff in sanitation and engineering departments. He asked the Collector to submit the report to the Centre on the land acquired for the Mamnoor Airport. The meeting has also resolved to take steps to prevent the flooding of the colonies in the future by constructing drains and other structures with Rs 400 crore. On other hand, it has also decided to call for tenders for bio-mining at the Rampur (Madikonda) waste dumping yard.

“Steps should be taken to set up a vegetable, non-vegetable model markets at Lakshmipuram soon,” Rao added.

Meanwhile, the 15th Smart City Mission board meeting was also held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, MAUD Arvind Kumar. Addressing the meeting, the MAUD secretary said that the 17 projects worth Rs 61.35 crore were completed under Smart City Mission. “We need to speed up the 32 other works taken up under the SCM with an estimated cost of Rs 1266.90 crore and complete at the earliest without compromising on quality,” Arvind Kumar said and instructed the officials to begin 17 works whose tenders were already finalised with Rs 354 crore.

“Since DPR for 13 works at a cost of Rs 67.62 crore were approved, tenders should be called for immediately. You should take steps to prepare the DPRs for 16 works to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 603.43 crore,” he added. Later, officials made a presentation on the proposed ‘Metro Neo Rail project’ with an estimated cost of Rs 1002 crore for 15 km in the tri-cities, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet.

