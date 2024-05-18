GWMC begins desilting works ahead of Monsoon

Every year, the civic body undertakes various measures to prevent calamities during the monsoon season and cleaning of sewers and drains is a significant aspect of their preparations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 07:21 PM

Warangal: In Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, officials have begun removing silt and garbage from the nalas (storm water drains) in view of the upcoming monsoon season.

Last year several colonies were inundated with flood waters and people had a tough time dealing with the incessant rains. Hence, the corporation has been initiating measures this time to stop overflowing of drains. The corporation officials have started cleaning storm water drains in the city. Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade has been inspecting the nalas located at different parts of the city and monitoring the works.

The municipal commissioner on Saturday inspected nalas at different locations in the city and asked the officials to speed up the works. The officials should ensure that no area in the city submerges due to overflowing nalas during the rainy season, she said.

She underscored the need to put in place a viable mechanism for completing all the flood control arrangements and directed the officials to strengthen flood-prone sensitive places to minimize damages.