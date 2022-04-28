151 beneficiaries to get financial aid under Dalit Bandhu in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:42 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: The official machinery is gearing up to accelerate the process of providing financial aid to as many as 151 beneficiaries under the Dailt Bandhu scheme in the district to set up businesses and other units. According to District Collector Bhavesh Mishra 90 beneficiaries from the Bhupalpally Assembly constituency, 60 from the Manthani constituency and one from the Mulugu constituency in the district were selected for the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme in the first phase for the empowerment of the downtrodden Dalit community people following the directions from the State government.

“While 57 beneficiaries from the Bhupalpally constituency opted for transport units, 30 preferred non-transport units like goat rearing, sheep rearing, super market, online service centre and others. In Manthani constituency, 36 beneficiaries have opted for transport, and the remaining have preferred non-transport units,” Mishra said.

“We have opted for a tractor with trolley as it would be useful in agricultural and other operations in the rural areas,” Gasiganti Ravi of Mahaboobpally village of Bhupalpally mandal told ‘Telangana Today’. The Collector has appointed a district level official as a special officer to take care of monitoring the training to the beneficiaries in each category. As a part of this, the officials have collected all the details including the mobile numbers to help them open bank accounts and ensure grounding of the unit.

Awareness programmes have been conducted for three times in different places in the district. “If the unit cost is more than Rs 10 lakhs, two or three beneficiaries can form a group and claim the benefit to start the unit,” Mishra said. The officials are going to hand over the units (tractors, cars, borewell machines, brick makers and others) to the beneficiaries in the first week of May. Meanwhile, people from the Dalit community were unhappy with the selection process in Manthani constituency due to different reasons including alleged political interference.