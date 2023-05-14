Bharat Gaurav Train begins 4th trip from Secunderabad

The Bharat Gaurav train after completing three trips commenced its 4th trip on Saturday from the Secunderabad Railway station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 AM, Sun - 14 May 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Gaurav Train from South Central Railways continues to witness huge response with the train having 100 per cent patronage from rail users. Started as Tourist Circuit Train providing a unique opportunity to rail passengers from the two Telugu States, the train after completing three trips commenced its 4th trip on Saturday from the Secunderabad Railway station.

The train gives a unique opportunity to the rail passengers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to visit some of the most ancient and historical places in the Eastern and Northern parts of the country.

Apart from Secunderabad, the train provides boarding/de-boarding facility at eight places –Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, etc – across the two States. They will be taken to important places like Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj over a period of 8 nights/9 days.

Also Read First Bharat Gaurav train from Telugu states commences from Secunderabad railway station