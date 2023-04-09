16 specialty doctors to be recruited for RIMS-Adilabad

Adilabad: Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad director Dr Jaisingh Rathod said 16 super specialty doctors would be recruited soon to ensure better quality medical services at the institute and the super specialty hospital.

In a statement, Rathod said the State government would appoint 16 doctors to provide improved medical services at the institute soon. Patients have now stopped visiting neighboring cities for better healthcare with the advent of the medical institute and super specialty hospital on the same premises. The hospitals were now winning the trust of the people, he added.