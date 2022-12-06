RIMS director advises public to utilize services of super specialty hospital

06:35 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Adilabad: Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad Director Dr Jaisingh Rathod advised public to utilize the super speciality services available in the institution, which was estbalished on the lines of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

Jaisingh told newsmen on Tuesday that the 250-bedded super specialty hospital was established with modern healthcare equipment at a cost of Rs 150 crore. A team of doctors were striving hard to offer quality medical services to the patients from erstwhile Adilabad. Out-patient services of five important specialties such as cardiology, urology, and neuro-surgeory, pediatric surgery began from December 1.

The director further said in-patient services would be introduced soon. The medical college is equipped with a catheterization lab, 2D Echo, ECG and various other medical investigation facilities. He stated that steps were being taken to fill up 43 vacant posts of doctors. He added that nine doctors were discharging duties at the institution.

RIMS-Adilabad was founded on a sprawling 55 acres of land in the district headquarters in 2008. RIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Ashok, doctors Kalyan Reddy, Idris Aqbani, Tippa Swamy and many others were present.