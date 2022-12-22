Medical camp organized at remote village in Adilabad

RIMS-Adilabad in association with Lions Club of International (LCI)-Adilabad district unit organized a medical camp at remote Daramadugu village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Adilabad: Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad in association with Lions Club of International (LCI)-Adilabad district unit organized a medical camp at remote Daramadugu village in Gudihathnoor mandal on Thursday.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor K Varun Reddy was chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Varun Reddy said steps were being taken to ensure better quality medical services to the tribals.

He advised ethnic tribes to have awareness on their health and requested them to encourage their kids to pursue higher education.

The project officer assured that he would work hard to create a road, bridge facility and three-phase electricity to the village soon.

He said that the tribal farmers should cultivate profitable crops and achieve economic growth. He said that under the Chief Minister’s Giri Vikasam scheme, bore-wells would be sanctioned to grow fruit orchards like mango, guava, and custard apple as well as millets.

Varun Reddy gave away the KCR Nutrition Kits to a pregnant woman Durga.