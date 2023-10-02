162 silt carting vehicles distributed under Dalit Bandhu in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:03 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday distributed 162 silt carting vehicles to beneficiaries under the Dalit Bandhu scheme at Ambedkar Statue near Necklace Road.

Of them, 88 beneficiaries were from Hyderabad district, 35 from Ranga Reddy, 37 from Medchal Malkajgiri along with two others from Sanga Reddy district. All the vehicles were procured by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

After waving the green flag to these vehicles, the Minister said, “It is a great initiative by HMWSSB to provide silt carting vehicles to the beneficiaries under the Dalit Bandhu Scheme for their upliftment.” Although several public representatives are satisfied with the fast and efficient sewage treatment in the city, waste removed from the toilet drains should be transported immediately with the help of these vehicles, he added.

Apart from paying rentals every month, the HMWSSB will also pay labor and annual maintenance charges to the beneficiaries. Each vehicle would be deployed with one driver and two helpers.

MLAs Muta Gopal, Beti Subhash Reddy, K Venkatesh, MLC MS Prabhakar Rao, Deputy Mayor Mote Srilata Shobhan Reddy, and Managing Director, HMWSSB Dana Kishore participated in the program.