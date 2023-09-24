Three STPs up for trial run in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:05 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: Inspecting the Fateh Nagar, Pedda Cheruvu, and Nalla Cheruvu Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) on Saturday, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) MD Dana Kishore directed officials to speed up the work and prepare those in the final stage for a trial run.

In order to ensure that work can be done 24 hours a day at the 133 MLD Fateh Nagar STP, additional teams were ordered to work in three different shifts. The authorities were also asked to complete the remaining civil works and install the machines at the earliest.

At Pedda Cheruvu and Nalla Cheruvu STPs, he enquired about the status of internal roads and beautification works. Directing officials to conduct a trial run by the end of this month, he also advised workers to follow appropriate protective measures at the work site.

Solution to the sewage problem:

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao‘s vision to make Hyderabad the first city in the country to process 100 per cent of its sewage, would soon turn into reality.

A total of 31 STPs are being constructed in five circles of the city in three packages. When these treatment plans become fully functional, 1282 MLDs of sewage can be treated daily.

In addition to that, new STPs are being constructed with advanced sequencing batch reactor technology, further solving the sewage problem in the city.