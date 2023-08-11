Telangana: D Harichandana appointed as Commissioner of Food Safety

D Harichandana, IAS, has been appointed as the Commissioner of Food Safety for Telangana by the State Government on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of department of AYUSH, Telangana, D Harichandana, IAS, has been appointed as the Commissioner of Food Safety for Telangana by the State Government on Friday.

The Commissioner of Food Safety, D Harichandana will perform the functions under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Rules 2011 and Regulations of 2011, a Government Order (Go Ms No 127) released by Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, SAM Rizvi, said.