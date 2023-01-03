Telangana: Brief reports from different districts

3 January 23

FSSAI team is examining the vegetables at Integrated market in Siddipet on Tuesday

FSSAI team praises the cleanliness at integrated market Siddipet

Siddipet: A team of the officials from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India which inspected the Integrated Market here, appreciated the cleanliness and hygiene.

The team led by Vikas Mishra has appreciated the marketing department of Telangana for building such a planned market in the heart of the town. They were happy that the FSSAI guidelines were followed for cleanliness.

The team included Vijay Kumar, Joythirmai, MA Khaleel, Dharmendra, and Krishna Murthy. Market Committee Chairperson Macha Vijitha and others were present.

KITSW faculty Jeevan Battini awarded PhD

Warangal: An Assistant Professor in the Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering (EIE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW) Jeevan Battini was awarded PhD degree by the Kakatiya University, Warangal.

In a press note here on Tuesday, KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that Jeevan had submitted his PhD thesis titled “Performance Improvement of FinFET based Digital VLSI Decoders, Multiplexers and their applications”. He did his research work under the supervision of Dr K Sivani, Professor of EIED, KITS, Warangal. Jeevan so far published three research articles related to FinFET based high-speed low-power integrated in the repute SCI journals.