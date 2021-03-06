18 RTA services including driving licence renewal go online

Ministry has issued a draft notification for linking driving licence and RC with the Aadhaar number

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Hyderabad: Offering a respite to vehicle users who visit RTA offices for general services, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made as many as 18 services online including renewal of licence, issuing learner’s licence and getting a duplicate license through Aadhaar-based authentication.

The Ministry has issued a draft notification for linking driving licence and RC with the 12-digit unique identity number. Certain services regarding driving license and certificate of registration have been made completely online. With Aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis, anyone can get the benefit of these contactless services, it said.

Other services which have been made online were driving licence for which test of competence to drive is not required, duplicate driving license, change of address in driving licence and certificate of registration, issue of international driving permit, surrender of class of vehicle from licence and application for temporary registration of motor vehicle.

According to the notification, this will reduce the compliance burden on citizens, helping them avail services in a hassle-free, contact less manner. This will also reduce the footfall in the offices, which will further increase efficiency of the RTO offices as well.

“Any individual desirous of availing various contactless services through the portal is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication. For those who are yet to receive their Aadhaar number, an enrollment slip ID will do the job,” the notification added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .