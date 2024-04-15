1,800 personnel to be deployed for Shobha Yatra

Around one lakh people are expected to participate. Additional DCP (Southwest) Mohd Ashwaq said the police will be stationed on rooftops and police pickets posted at sensitive spots to keep a close watch on the procession.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 09:51 PM

The Siddiamber Bazaar mosque covered ahead of the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra, in Hyderabad on Monday. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements are being made by the Hyderabad Police for the smooth conduct of the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra on Wednesday. The police will deploy around 1,800 personnel, including the Commissioner’s Task Force, Rapid Action Force, City Armed Reserve, tear gas units, mounted police and local police. Senior police officials held a meeting with the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra Committee and discussed the security arrangements.

Around one lakh people are expected to participate. Additional DCP (Southwest) Mohd Ashwaq said the police will be stationed on rooftops and police pickets posted at sensitive spots to keep a close watch on the procession.

The procession will be monitored from the Command and Control Centre with the help of surveillance and drone cameras. On Monday, the police officials, along with the local GHMC authorities, covered religious places falling on the procession route.

Senior officials are likely to station themselves near the Siddiamber mosque junction. The procession will start from Seetharambagh temple at 9 am and culminate at Hanuman Vyamshala Koti at 7 pm. It will pass through Mangalhat, Dhoolpet, Begum Bazaar, Siddiamber Bazaar, Gowliguda, Putli Bowli, Koti and reach Hanuman Vyamshala. Two processions will be taken out — from Seetharambagh temple by the Committee and the other by BJP MLA T Raja Singh.