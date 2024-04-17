Hyderabad: Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra plagued by pocket pickers

As many as 50 people had approached the police at Mangalhat, Shahinayathgunj, Afzalgunj and Sultan Bazar police stations complaining of theft of their property.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 09:29 PM

As many as 50 people had approached the police at Mangalhat, Shahinayathgunj, Afzalgunj and Sultan Bazar police stations complaining of theft of their property.

Hyderabad: Pocket pickers had a field day during the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in old city on Wednesday! The petty property offenders managed to flick away mobile phones, wallets, watches, gold chains, bags and many other valuables from the devotees, while they were participating in the celebrations.

As many as 50 people had approached the police at Mangalhat, Shahinayathgunj, Afzalgunj and Sultan Bazar police stations complaining of theft of their property.

Also Read Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh lodges complaint over Shobha Yatra threat calls

A large number of devotees complained that petty thieves took advantage of the large gathering of devotees in the Shobha Yatra. While people were celebrating Ram Navami, the pick pockets were quite busy with their bag of tricks.

Some of the devotees even managed to get hold of a person suspected to be a thief and handed over to the police.