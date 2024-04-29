Hyderabad: Two held for artificially ripening mangoes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 09:30 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Task Force (West) team along with local police raided fruit warehouses in Borabanda area and seized huge quantities of artificially ripened mangoes and ethylene, used to ripen mangoes artificially.

In the first raid, Mohd. Moiz, a fruit seller from Borabanda was caught and officials seized 160 trays, each carrying 20 kgs of mangoes and sachets of ethylene.

In the second raid, Mohd Sadiq, also from Borabanda was arrested and 80 trays, each having 20 kgs of mangoes, were seized. Police said the suspects were selling and supplying artificially ripened mangoes.

They used to supply fruits to different fruit shops and juice centres in the city.

Due to heavy demand for fruit, they are using ethylene to artificially ripe mangoes, which is banned by the FSSAI.