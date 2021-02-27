187 girls in Hyderabad get Lila Poonawalla Foundation scholarship

These students, who are currently pursuing BTech courses in various colleges, were selected based on their academic excellence and economic status

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Lila Poonawalla Foundation, a registered public charitable trust, awarded merit-cum-need based scholarships to 187 girls in Hyderabad.

These students, who are currently pursuing BTech courses in various colleges, were selected based on their academic excellence and economic status. Viswanathan Mani Iyer, Chief Operating Officer, HSBC Technology India, Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Principal, G Narayanamma Institute of Science and Technology, were among the guests at the event which also saw Lila Poonawalla, the chairperson of the trust and a Padma Shri Awardee, a press release said.

Speaking at the event, Lila Poonawalla said, “We are pleased to have a partner like HSBC Technology India, to support our project in Hyderabad. With this partnership we will not only support girls financially, we also will be supporting them through skill building and training.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .