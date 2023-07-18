DME urges government doctors to work in peripheral medical colleges

DME, Telangana, Dr K Ramesh Reddy has urged Government doctors to be more willing to work in new Government medical colleges that are coming-up in districts where specialty doctors are in short change.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

DME, Telangana, Dr K Ramesh Reddy has urged Government doctors to be more willing to work in new Government medical colleges that are coming-up in districts where specialty doctors are in short change.

Hyderabad: The Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana, Dr K Ramesh Reddy on Tuesday has urged Government doctors to be more willing to work in new Government medical colleges that are coming-up in districts where specialty doctors are in short change.

The senior health official acknowledged that the distribution of specialty doctors between government hospitals in Hyderabad and in districts is lopsided. There is a manpower requirement for new government medical colleges coming-up in districts across Telangana and it is very important to fill the vacant faculty posts but some doctors are not willing to join in peripheral hospitals, DME in a statement said.

The State government has started new medical colleges and has issued orders to give first priority to fill the posts in new medical colleges as per NMC norms. The faculty for these medical colleges has been sanctioned keeping the 5 year experience requirements and all those posts need not be filled up in first or second year. The vacancy matrix is prepared based on the availability of ‘electionable’ candidates and requirements in various colleges,” DME said.

The DME drew a contrast between availability of specialty doctors in tertiary government hospitals in Hyderabad including Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and Gandhi Hospital and those in the districts.

At OGH, in General Surgery there are 31 faculty, 55 faculty in paediatrics, 57 in Obstetrics and Gynecology 19 in Orthopedics, 25 faculty in Anaesthesia and 27 senior faculty in General Medicine. At Gandhi Hospital, there are 23 senior faculty in General Medicine, 26 in General Surgery and a total of 31 senior faculty in Anaesthesia.

“The State government wants health care services to be available across all the Government hospitals in districts of Telangana. The newly promoted Associate Professors have been posted to such hospitals where hardly one or two faculty members are there. Some doctors are unnecessarily creating confusion and stalling the counselling process,” Dr Ramesh Reddy said.