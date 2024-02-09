Attend this test at Malla Reddy University and secure scholarships worth Rs 5 cr

Malla Reddy University is looking for bright young individuals who have the potential to succeed at the university's higher levels of education

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 06:30 PM

Hyderabad: Malla Reddy University is conducting an admission cum scholarship test (MRUCET-2024) on March 23 and 24 to determine eligibility and grant scholarships worth Rs. 5 crore for meritorious students.

The University is looking for bright young individuals who have the potential to succeed at the university’s higher levels of education. Applicants will be available to apply online till March 22, 2024. The entrance exam is open to students of all State Boards, Central Board & other recognized institutions across India and International Students.

Dr. VSK Reddy, Vice-chancellor, Malla Reddy University, said, “This Academic year, we have introduced several Scholarships initiative to support merit and economically weaker sections. MRUCET is an ideal opportunity for students to avail exciting scholarships and leverage world-class facilities and infrastructure at the University”.