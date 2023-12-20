Telangana govt issues orders allocating in-charge DME, DPH posts

The government also has kept Additional Director (Leprosy), Dr Ravinder Naik as in-charge to the post of Director, Public Health and Family Welfare, duly relieving Dr G Srinivasa Rao, from the post of in-charge Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday has issued orders keeping Additional Director of Medical Education, Osmania General Hospital (OGH), Dr B Triveni as in-charge Director of Medical Education (DME), duly relieving the present DME, Dr K Ramesh Reddy.

The State government has also kept Additional Director, Medical Education, Government Medical College, Jagtial as in-charge Director of Medical Education (DME) (Academic). The in-charge arrangements for DME are purely on temporary basis, the orders from Secretary, Health, Dr Christina Z Chongthu said.

The in-charge DME, Dr B Triveni from OGH on Wednesday has also taken over the new post from Dr K Ramesh Reddy.