19 spotted deer released in Chennur corridor to feed tigers in Kawal

District Forest Officer Shiv Aasheesh Singh and Mancherial Forest Divisional Officer Vinay Kumar Sahu released the deer

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 June 2024, 11:33 AM

The deer being released in the Chennur corridor of the Mancherial forest range on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Forest officials on Wednesday released 19 spotted deer in the Chennur corridor of the Mancherial Forest Range.

District Forest Officer Shiv Aasheesh Singh and Mancherial Forest Divisional Officer Vinay Kumar Sahu released the deer in the corridor to develop Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR), as per instructions of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Mohan Pargaien and KTR field director S Shanatharam.

The officials said the herbivores were meant for feeding the tigers inhabiting the reserve.

Mancherial Forest Range Officer G Rathnakar Rao, Deputy FRO Sagarika and FBOs were present.