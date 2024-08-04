Spotted deer dies in dog attack in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 07:59 PM

Spotted Deer

Kumram Bheem (Asifabad): A spotted deer died after a pack of dogs attacked it in a forest near Kadamba village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Sunday.

Locals said that a deer sustained serious injuries when the dogs mauled it, resulting in its instantaneous death.

A youngster, who was passing through the forests at the time of the incident informed forest officials about the attack. He protected the carcass of the herbivore till the arrival of the officials.

The dogs that attacked the deer is suspected to have been used by wildlife hunters.