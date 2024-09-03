Five arrested for hunting spotted deer in Asifabad

Jella Srinivas, Kota Shankar, Nukala Srinivas, Buram Ramesh and Kashaboyina Sattaiah, were arrested for allegedly hunting a spotted deer at Bhupalapatnam village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 10:28 PM

Representational image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Five persons were arrested for allegedly hunting a spotted deer at Bhupalapatnam village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Tuesday.

Forest officials said that Jella Srinivas, Kota Shankar, Nukala Srinivas, Buram Ramesh and Kashaboyina Sattaiah, all belonging to Bhupalaptnam village, were detained for their involvement in the hunting of the wild animal.

During the interrogations, the five confessed to committing the crime for the flesh of the deer. They admitted to killing the animal in a forest near the village with the help of dogs.

The accused persons were produced before a court, which sent them to a 14-day-long judicial remand.