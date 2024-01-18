Skin of spotted deer found in cashew farm in Kothagudem

It was said that unidentified hunters killed the deer with a firearm and left the skin on a tree branch after taking away the meat.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 06:14 PM

Kothagudem: The skin of a spotted deer, allegedly killed by poachers, was found in a cashew plantation on the outskirts of Tallapaya village of Mulakalapalli mandal in the district on Thursday.

The locals who found the deer skin informed the forest officials. It was said that unidentified hunters killed the deer with a firearm and left the skin on a tree branch after taking away the meat. The villagers stated that they heard a gunshot in the night hours on Wednesday.

FRO Ravikiran told the media that they have launched a probe into the incident. If the wild animal was found to be killed by a firearm, a police complaint would be lodged and steps would be taken to nab the culprits.